Westfield FC manager Tony Reid stands down

WESTFIELD FC manager Tony Reid and his assistant Martyn Lee have announced they are leaving the club.

“Following recent telephone discussions with the club chairman Steve Perkins, I have reluctantly decided with a heavy heart that now is the right time for me to stand down as the Westfield FC 1st team manager with immediate effect,” said Reid.

“I have not taken this decision lightly and it was based on where the club are at in this present time, and my own personal ambitions to fulfil my career at as high a level as possible as a successful manager. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Westfield and I strongly believe that the success l have achieved over the past few seasons has left the club in a much stronger position from when I arrived.”

He joined Westfield mid-way through the 2015-16 season at a time when the club were in danger of relegation. Reid and his assistant Louis Carder-Walcot pushed the team to finish in the top half of the CCL Premier League. The following season saw silverware into the club, as winners of the CCL Premier Cup, in addition to achieving a runners-up spot in the league.

The 2017/18 season saw the club crowned runaway CCL Premier League champions and promotion into Step 4 of the non-league pyramid for the first time in the club’s 75-year history.

Westfield’s first season since being promoted into the Isthmian League saw Tony and his new assistant Martyn Lee make the play-off finals, and in 2019-20 the club were having another great season, being in a play-off promotion position when the season came to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to thank the players, staff, committee, sponsors and the supporters but most of all Steve Perkins for always giving me their total support during my time with the club,” he added. “I leave behind some fantastic memories and I wish everyone at Westfield FC continued success in the future. Go on the Yellows!”