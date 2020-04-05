Mclaren puts ventilator production into gear

WOKING supercar manufacturer McLaren will play a major role in a high-powered consortium created to produce medical ventilators for the UK in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The VentilatorChallengeUK Consortium brings together world-class UK industrial, technology and engineering businesses from the aerospace, automotive and medical sectors, including Rolls-Royce, Airbus, Unilever and Ford.

Motorsport giants McLaren are stepping up to help produce new ventilators to aid in combating the Coronavirus crisis.

McLaren Group is harnessing the expertise found across its three businesses: supercar maker McLaren Automotive, McLaren Racing (Formula 1) and McLaren Applied (data and electronics).

Companies in the consortium have received formal orders from the Government in excess of 10,000 units.

The consortium will now accelerate production of an agreed new design, based on existing technologies, which can be assembled from materials and parts in current production. Production will begin this week.

For the full story see the 2 April edition of the News & Mail