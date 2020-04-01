Gordons School helps tackle crisis

THOUSANDS of disposable gloves, protective goggles and food containers have been donated by Gordon’s School to help people who are dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Gordon’s head of catering Paul Hopkins packs up gloves, cups and food containers

Several of the West End school’s teachers and other staff have volunteered to join local and national support groups and two of its medical centre nurses have offered to work in hospitals.

Staff remaining at the school searched classrooms and kitchens for any items that can be used by the NHS or community groups.

Gordon’s nurse Julie Unsworth has volunteered, together with a colleague, for NHS duties

They collected gloves and goggles that are used by students studying science, food technology and design technology as well as the kitchen staff, plus cups and food containers.

Personal protection equipment – known as PPE – has been given to the NHS and gloves have also been given to the West End and Bisley volunteer group, for use by those delivering supplies to people who are in isolation at home.

“We are proud to be helping with equipment, both at a local and national level, and that so many of our staff have volunteered,” said headteacher Andrew Moss. “We shall continue to support wherever we can over the coming months.”

For the full story get the 2 April edition of the News & Mail