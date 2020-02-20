Kebab shop bids for your vote in British Kebab Awards

THE Knaphill Charcoal Grill is on the shortlist for Best Takeaway Regional in this year’s British Kebab Awards for the second year in a row.

This time, owner Ozzy, as he is universally known, is looking to go one better than last year when the High Street eatery was highly commended by the judges.

(Left to Right) Ramadan Adali, Mustafa Halil and owner Ozzy Sasmaz at the Knaphill Charcoal Grill

“I only found out a week or so ago and I was shocked,” Ozzy said. “We’re determined to win this year, and we feel we’ve upped our game, but then other people have too.

“Being highly commended last year made a big difference to the business. We became known to more people, and they in turn became customers.

“Out of the new people who came to us, I’d say we’ve retained about 80 to 90% of them, and we’re really proud of that. It’s a team effort here.”

The takeaway is the only one in Surrey to be nominated in the category, a tribute to the care and attention behind the business.

“Hygiene is our top priority,” Ozzy said. “Then it’s quality of food. We use British lamb and chicken, and we get our salads locally from Boz’s Fruit and Veg in Woking.

“And listening to our customers, of course. It’s really important to give them what they want.”

Those keen to vote for the takeaway will have to be quick, though. Voting closes on Monday, 24 February, and Ozzy has a particular group in mind.

“Because of the way the voting is structured, I’m trying really hard to get local councillors and our MP involved.

“A vote from a member of the public is worth two points, but from a councillor or an MP its worth 250 points. The idea is to get the community and businesses engaged with local politicians.

“Obviously, though, I’m grateful for everyone’s vote.”

The eighth annual British Kebab Awards will be held at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel, London, on 3 March.

To vote for the Knaphill Charcoal Grill, visit www.britishkebabawards.co.uk, or use the link on the Facebook page Charcoal Grill Knaphill.