Cherry Trees shows support for cycle race

The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 has received backing from a local charity, which says the cycling race provides vital fundraising and is also enjoyed by the disabled children and young people it helps.

Cherry Trees, which provides specialist short breaks and respite for children and young adults aged with a range of complex disabilities, has responded to a Surrey County Council consultation on whether to continue hosting the annual two-day cycling festival.

Riders in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 have raised more than £50,000 for Cherry Trees charity

The consultation will run until 16 February and some residents, businesses and organisations have objected to disruption caused by the closing of roads and junctions.

A Cherry Trees spokesman said its base is on the race route and staff have to plan their days and work differently during the event.

“Our charity is a reminder of all the benefits given by the PRU thanks to the huge amount of fundraising that is achieved. In five years, over £50,000 has been raised for Cherry Trees by people taking part in the road race on our behalf,” the spokesman said.

“This equates to the potential recruitment and training of two fulltime care workers or could cover 250 entertainer visits during school holidays or pay for over 16,000 roast dinners served on Sundays over the course of five years.”

The charity says it has spaces in this year’s event on 15 and 16 August.

“Not only could it potentially be the last time you get the chance to ride on this course set-up, but it’s our 40th anniversary this year.” For more information, visit https://www.cherrytrees.org.uk/Event/prudential-ridelondon-surrey-100

For the full story get the 6 February edition of the News & Mail