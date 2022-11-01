Gymnastic club’s founders thanked for ‘truly remarkable’ vision

TWO of the founders who helped to turn Prime Acrobatics into one of the most sought-after facilities in the UK have retired.

Erica and Clem Malcolmson have decided on a change of pace after a lifetime in gymnastics.

RECOGNITION – (From left) Chris Bowler, Erica and Clem Malcolmson, and Chris’ father Alan. Prime Acrobatics is no stranger to awards ceremonies

Clem began his career as a PE teacher in the 1970s and became one of the founders of Woking Gymnastics Club, one of the first purpose-built facilities in the UK.

Erica trained at Laine Theatre Arts and originally worked as a dancer and actress, before turning to choreography and gymnastics. She discovered a passion for pre-school gymnastics and working with children with additional needs.

After establishing and running gymnastics clubs all across the country, they returned to Surrey to team up with Chris Bowler, a high-performance British Gymnastics coach and the most experienced circus coach in the UK, and his father, Alan, for the adventure that would become Prime Acrobatics.

STARTING YOUNG – Prime Acrobatics prides itself on its work with all ages

Their quest for a suitable facility took almost five years until they found Heather Farm on Horsell Common, which took the four’s life savings to complete internally and equip before it opened its doors in July 2016.

Prime Acrobatics now boasts a membership of more than 1,700, and its classes are in huge demand. It fuses traditional gymnastics with circus and other acrobatic disciplines, and has been nominated for the British Gymnastics Club of the Year Award for the past two years.

“We are both very proud of how Prime has grown to be so successful and brought enjoyment to so many young people,” Erica and Clem said. “We thank all members for the support they have given us and wish the club every success in the years to come.”

Throughout their careers, Erica and Clem supported the physical development of hundreds of thousands of individuals, working with those from four months old to adults, those with additional needs and elite gymnasts, all with the same enthusiasm.

Clem has been a key member in driving British elite performance, having produced several British champions and international-level gymnasts.

He was also the creator of Kindergym, the award-winning pre-school gymnastics programme now extensively used by clubs throughout the UK.

Clem has also been named a Master Coach of Great Britain, recognition given to only a handful of coaches in the country.

Paying tribute, Prime Acrobatics coaching director Chris Bowler said: “I have known Clem and Erica for almost 30 years, since I was a young gymnast.

“We had this vision to create Prime: an exceptional space where everyone can enjoy the benefits of acrobatics activity, and our journey together has been fantastic. What they have achieved is truly remarkable.

“They have positively influenced thousands of lives and been a huge inspiration. It is a sad moment for the club, but I am also happy for them, because no one deserves to be able to retire more.

“I want to thank them both for what they have done for me, Prime and our community. I now wish to continue their legacy, and I am working hard to expand our facilities.

“I want to provide more opportunity to take part in our programmes, and bridge the gap between sport, entertainment and performance, and to help foster more careers.”