Made it! Arms are raised in celebration as a runner approaches the finish line ( Dave Lally )

Thirsty work: one young runner enjoys a cool drink on a warm day ( Dave Lally )

Refreshments were on hand for runners and spectators alike ( Martian Race )

Horsell Runners Ben, Sharon, Rohini, Charlie and Coen ( Martian Race 2025 )

Gym Group warm up the runners in the Martian Race ( Martian Race 2025 )

Woking MP Will Forster ran with a group of Liberal Democrats to raise money for the NSPCC in memory of Sara Sharif ( Will Forster )

Mane event: A mascot shows how it's done ( Jon Mullin )

The young runners make their way round the course ( Jon Mullin )

On a bright but fresh midsummer morning a record-breaking attendance of almost 850 enthusiastic runners arrived at the McLaren Village on Horsell Common to participate in the annual Woking Lions’ HG Wells-inspired Martian Race.

Supported by family and friends, children, parents and runners from far and wide achieved great results, passing through the shaded woodlands and grassy heathland in their chosen distance.

The popular event, which celebrates a combination of fitness, fun, heritage and generosity, raised an estimated £20,000 for local charities, an increase on last year which itself raised a remarkable £16,500.

The organisers are particularly grateful to The Gosling Restaurant at Anthonys, Chertsey Road, Woking for providing vouchers for the following winners:

With 146 entrants, the boy winner of the 2km Mini-Martians fun run was Jack Goldie with girl winner Katie Taylor.

Some 195 runners entered in the 5km race won by Philip Baker and Mya Keelaghan Clow-Wilson.

In the 10km there were a large group of 381 entrants, the race won by Andrii Sochka and Laura Peter.

And 126 enthusiasts ran in the 21km half-marathon won by David Brighton and Christine Robinson

Sponsors included Trident Honda, monday.com, OptiChrome and Foundations Estate Agents.

On the day invaluable support was provided by McLaren, Horsell Common Preservation Society, Horsell Guides and Scouts, Kiwi and Scot, Mr Sher’s Ice Cream and My Complete Health.

The organisers would also like to thank Waitrose for providing bags for dozens of volunteer marshals and the Co-op for supplying water for the runners.

Special thanks are also due to Karl of Woking Up and Running shop who was the tail runner and helped with race bib collections.