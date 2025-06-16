Hundreds of villagers and visitors experienced the 23rd Horsell Garden Safari last Saturday and Sunday on a sunny weekend made for enjoying Britain’s passion for gardens.
Twenty-six gardens in 30 locations were open to visit over the two days. New gardens included beds created by Year 7 students of Woking High School and the Horsell Community Garden Trail from the High Street to the Pares Woodland Garden.
A third new garden displayed pot plants to set off a wonderful old Austin Seven.
This seemed to be one theme of the safari this year, an eccentric showing of “Four Fendered Friends” and other means of transport around the village and the gardens.
A Mark 1 Land Rover bedecked with flowers, a VW Camper resting sedately in a garden and old motor bikes alongside a Triumph TR were just a few. A number of gardens incorporated florally decorated bicycles to add to the transport theme.
Also evident throughout were chickens and other birds in various forms and materials. Wooden owls, resin herons and chickens live, ceramic, metallic and wooden.
All of these esoteric elements merely added to the charm of the wonderful gardens on view.
Various highlights included the Rainbow Fountain in Bury Lane and “all the flowers” from children, who also enjoyed Ernest the tortoise in Common Close. Imaginative ideas abounded, from the recycling of an old avocado loo and Brentford Griffin Park turnstile to mirrors providing optical interest in woodland.
We also had peeks into the workshops of artisans, craftspeople and artists, and we cannot forget the flute orchestra who played to standing room only.
A thoroughly enjoyed weekend thanks to all the garden owners who opened, the sponsors who supported and the visitors who visited. The proceeds that at first estimation will be around £5,000 will be, as usual, donated to Horsell charities.
Thanks to everyone. Back again next year.
