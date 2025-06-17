Near perfect weather over last weekend meant lots of visitors to the annual plant sale in aid of the Friends of Woking Community Hospital.
The trustees and volunteers manning the tills were kept busy with a steady flow of enthusiastic gardeners and complete novices asking for advice.
An interesting mixture of plants meant there was something for everyone – well, almost.
Fuchsias went very quickly as did other flowering shrubs and bedding. The herbs sold out of several varieties leaving just a few solitary rosemary pots.
Woking MP Will Forster, a long-standing supporter of the Friends of Woking Community Hospital, made a surprise and welcome visit, bringing the good news that the diagnostic hub was now up and running.
This is of great benefit to Woking and the surrounding areas and the Friends are delighted to have helped by donating new portering chairs, with joint funding from Horsell Bowling Club.
Deputy Mayor Cllr Rob Leach later joined us for a tour of the garden before making a purchase at the plant sale. How pleasant it was to enjoy the sunshine in contrast to the heavy showers of 2024!
The plant sale was a great success, taking almost £1,000, which will be used for the Friends’ next donation to help refurbish Bradley Ward.
None of this would be possible without the support of local nurseries and suppliers: thanks go to Plants Ltd, Squires, Wickes, R&G Herbs, The Compost Centre, Elm Nursery, Tenaker Nursery, North Hill Nursery, Stafford Lake Nursery, Edwins, Daydawn Nursery and Waitrose.
Taking the safari overall, 26 gardens in 30 locations were open to visit over the two days. New gardens included the beds created by Year 7 students of Woking High School and the Horsell Community Garden Trail from the High Street to the Pares Woodland Garden.
HORSELL GARDEN SAFARI IN PICTURES, Pages 18-19
