A Knaphill motorist won’t be allowed behind the wheel until early 2027 after admitting to a drug-driving charge.
Shaier Ahmed tested positive for Delta-9 THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) after his Volkswagen Golf was stopped in Old Woking on July 30.
The 24-year-old of Victoria Road was twice over the legal limit as he gave a reading of 4.1 microgrammes of analyte per litre of blood, with 2mgs per litre being the threshold.
Ahmed, who committed the offence on Old Woking Road, was given a 13-month disqualification after pleading guilty to a drug-drive charge at Staines Magistrates Court on December 10.
The defendant was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge with magistrates taking his guilty plea into account.
