Students and staff at Fullbrook School proudly participated in The Great Big Green Week, the UK’s largest nationwide celebration of community-led efforts to tackle climate change and protect our natural environment.
Fullbrook’s students learnt not only about the global challenges posed by climate change, but discovered how individual actions, no matter how small, can contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future.
Working with staff, local organisations, and members of the surrounding community, students embraced the week with enthusiasm, embodying Fullbrook’s commitment to environmental responsibility.
Throughout the week, a range of eco-friendly activities were organised by Fullbrook’s passionate team of eco-reps, who have taken the lead in promoting sustainability within the school.
Highlights included no projectors being used during lessons to help reduce electricity consumption; a meat-free day in the canteen, encouraging students and staff to reflect on the environmental impact of their food choices; a school-wide clothes swap, aimed at reducing textile waste and promoting a culture of reuse; students and staff encouraged to have a plastic-free day; and a litter-picking initiative to help keep the school grounds clean and green.
Students and staff were also invited to make personal environmental pledges, such as reducing plastic use, cycling or walking instead of driving and being mindful of water consumption.
A special moment was the planting of a fruit tree, generously donated by The Eikon Charity and carried out by Fullbrook 6 students.
The week concluded with a joint litter-picking session on the school field, where volunteers from the New Haw Litter Pickers teamed up with students from Fullbrook’s Eco Club.
As a token of gratitude, all participants were presented with a reusable eco thermo flask, kindly donated by Circular & Co.
Fullbrook’s participation in The Great Big Green Week showed that collective action, driven by education, awareness, and community engagement, can pave the way to a brighter, greener future.
