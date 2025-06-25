When England returned with an unlikely 1-1 draw from West Indies in April 1974, having spent much of the five-match series desperately hanging on only to pinch a narrow victory in Port of Spain, their plans for the winter ahead in Australia were as clear as mud. Yet they took advantage of playing India in a cold and damp early summer, winning all three matches handsomely, their batters cashing in against a weak seam attack which was barely medium pace and spinners – led by Bishan Bedi – who were desperately struggling to cope with the conditions.