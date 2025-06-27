The newly-formed Old Woking women’s walking cricket team (OWLS) played their first ever match against Holmbury St Mary.
It was a scorching hot day for the team’s opening match on Wednesday, June 18.
Each team had seven female players and one man (walking cricket rules require a team of eight).
Holmbury batted first and were impressive. The OWLS were great fielders, taking some impressive wickets and catches.
Despite this being their maiden match, the team only lost narrowly to Holmbury St Mary with the final result being: Old Woking OWLS 120 Holmbury St Mary 130.
Mina Crowe, a new OWLS member, said: “It was an absolute thrill to do so well against Holmbury St Mary at our very first match as a team.”
The team (known as the OWLS), founded only two months ago under the auspices of the Surrey Cricket Foundation was formed by Sara Davies, who had the idea while originally playing for the OWCC walking cricket team.
Davies said: “I had the idea to form a women’s team because it was hard to get competitive match experience in the predominantly male walking OWCC cricket team.
“There is a lack of women in walking cricket generally and most women our age didn’t get to play cricket at school.
“The aim was to bring women into the game.
“The Surrey Cricket Foundation and Old Woking Cricket Club have been wonderful lending their time and energy to support us.”
Despite only starting up at the end of April, the team already has 13 members. Most of the OWLS team members were novices and many had never even picked up a cricket bat or ball before.
Jo Cathrall, another new OWLS member, said: “A women’s walking cricket team is a fantastic idea.
“We really needed something like this in the area – and it’s a great way to stay fit and meet new people too.”
The team are being coached by Nico Theologo of Twenty20 Community Cricket; a first-class cricketer, whose favourite mantra is “soft hands” when catching.
The OWLS are also grateful to Vic Shipp from the Old Woking Cricket Club, who have allowed the team to train at their grounds.
Shipp said: “The new women’s walking cricket team is a wonderful new addition to the sporting life of Woking.
“We are behind them all the way.”
The OWLS have had further support from Simon Hards from the Surrey Cricket Foundation and Kim Price, Surrey’s walking cricket officer, who regularly comes to cheer them on.
Price said: “Establishing the OWLS as a women’s team is such a brilliant idea.
“Hopefully this is just the beginning for women’s walking cricket.”
The team already have several future fixtures including a match at Valley End Cricket club on Thursday, July 10, and the exciting opportunity to play at the Oval in London on Tuesday, July 22.
As more and more women are signing up to their local cricket teams the hope is to eventually to create a women’s league throughout Surrey.
For anyone interested in joining the OWLS team in Old Woking, they are still looking for new members. You can get in touch via email on: [email protected]
Or to join a team in your area, please contact Kim Price (walking cricket officer) via email on: [email protected]
