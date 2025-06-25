Back on home ground, against Sussex, Jacks (43) and Sibley (45) produced another fine start of 52 from 4.5 overs, Sam Curran’s 38 a useful contribution but the scene being stolen by 20-year-old left-hander Ollie Sykes. His 44 from 18 balls in the closing stages included four sixes, three of them in one over from spinner James Coles which lifted the hosts to 210 for six. Sussex were in trouble from the start at 14 for three, Topley underlining his international class by claiming two of them on the way to three for 34.