Westfield & District Cricket & Sports Club held a celebration cricket match to mark their 150th anniversary.
Former members played against the current team in the special celebration cricket game at the club’s home at Greenmeads.
The bowls section of the sports club also took part in the celebrations and had a scheduled match against Horsell on the day.
A celebration cake was cut and the bar was open on the day, which was well attended by current and former club members.
The club have also made a number of improvements to their facilities.
Surrey County Council, through Your Fund Surrey, had provided £25,000 of funding to support the club in various improvements – including a new artificial wicket, a permanent canopy, a bowls awning, and indoor flooring for the clubhouse – and Surrey Playing Fields Association provided a further £1,000 to support the installation of the new artificial wicket.
Woking MP Will Forster attended the celebration event and made a short speech. In his speech, Forster noted the funding that Surrey County Council provided to support the club in the new canopy, the replacement artificial wicket and the new flooring in the clubhouse.
Forster also made presentations to life members of the club, presented a picture souvenir of the club, and then cut the 150th anniversary cake.
Forster was also happy to be involved in a friendly bowls game.
Westfield & District Cricket & Sports Club is open to new members for bowls, cricket, darts or social membership.
Anyone who would like more information on Westfield & District Cricket & Sports Club should visit the cricket club’s website at https://westfieldsaints.play-cricket.com/home or visit the bowls club’s website at http://www.westfieldbowlsclub.com/ for further details.
