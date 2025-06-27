The line-up has been revealed for the 2025 Royal Tennis Court Champions Trophy at Hampton Court Palace.
This year’s line-up will feature the return of two former champions – Nick Howell, the 2024 Champions Trophy victor, and John Lumley, who claimed the title in 2023.
With both powerhouses set to compete once again, fans can expect a showdown packed with high-stakes action and world-class tennis.
The six seeds in the main draw for 2025 are: John Lumley, Nick Howell, Ben Taylor-Matthews, Leon Smart, Robert Shenkman and Bryn Sayers.
Eight of the fourteen Champions Trophy participants compete in two qualification groups, with the winner of each qualifying for the main draw.
The eight qualifiers for 2025 are: Lewis Williams, Darren Long, Levi Gale, Vaughan Hamilton, Bertie Vallat, Louis Gordon, James Medlow and Jack Josephs.
The Royal Tennis Court Champions Trophy 2025, presented by Mitsubishi Electric, supported by Cadcorp and the Petit Nantais in partnership with the LRTA returns to Hampton Court Palace from Tuesday, July 22, to Sunday, July 27, bringing together the world’s top real tennis players for a week of elite sport, history, and celebration.
This year’s event is marking 400 years since the current or “new” Royal Tennis Court was built. The club also welcomes its new patron, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward. The programme will include a Ladies’ Champions Exhibition Game for the first time.
Fans can enjoy the action from exclusive seating in the Dedans Viewing Gallery or standing space in the Upper Gallery.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.