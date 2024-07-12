The Royal Tennis Court have announced the players’ draw for the Champions Trophy 2024 at Hampton Court Palace.
The Real Tennis Champions Trophy 2024 will bring together the world’s top real tennis players at the Royal Tennis Court at Hampton Court Palace, the 500-year-old home of real tennis, from Sunday, July 28, to Sunday, August 4.
All players with a world ranking or valid RTO handicap were entitled to return an entry form.
To qualify for the event, entries are accepted firstly by world ranking down to 15 and then by the RTO handicap.
The six best-ranked entrants are placed in the main draw and the next eight players are seeded into two groups.
The winner of each group is drawn into the main event. The draw takes into account the rankings post the results of the 2024 Schochet Cup.
The six seeds in the main draw are: Nick Howell (first), Ben Taylor-Matthews (second), Rob Fahey (third), Steve Virgona (fourth), Bryn Sayers (fifth) and Leon Smart (sixth).
Eight of the 14 Champions Trophy participants compete in two qualification groups, A and B, with the winner of each qualifying for the main draw.
All of the qualification matches are one set to nine games.
The eight qualifiers for 2024 are: Robert Shenkman (seventh), Lewis Williams (eighth), Darren Long (ninth), Levi Gale (tenth), Vaughan Hamilton (11th), Neil Mackenzie (12th), Nino Merola (13th) and Louis Gordon (14th).
Spectators can watch the world’s top-ranking players for as little as £10 per match, along with the chance to meet the competitors and learn more about the game of real tennis.
Anyone who has not yet seen the game of real tennis but has always been intrigued by the sport is encouraged to attend this year’s event.
Now in its sixth year, the tournament has been supported by Mitsubishi Electric since its second iteration.
Jacky Orr, PR and digital communications manager at Mitsubishi Electric Europe, said: “Mitsubishi Electric is proud to continue its support for the Real Tennis Champions Trophy at the Royal Tennis Court.
“As a company with more than 100 years of history we understand the need to maintain traditions and culture and the Champions Trophy is just one of the ways we are already doing this.”
This year’s event is taking place from Sunday, July 28, to Sunday, August 4, starting with the qualifying competition on July 28, followed by the trophy days on July 29 and 30, the doubles tournament on August 1 and 2, semi-finals on August 3 and the finals and prize-giving on August 4.
For an up-close viewing experience and insights into the game, tickets are available for all spectators throughout the tournament for the Dedans Viewing Gallery (seated) and the Upper Viewing Gallery (standing). Tickets include exclusive access to the Royal Tennis Court club rooms and private garden, costing from £10 to £35 per person, per match.
Anyone who would like to book tickets should visit: https://www.royaltenniscourt.com/tournaments/champions-trophy/2024 to do so.