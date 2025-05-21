The Royal Tennis Court Champions Trophy 2025, presented by Mitsubishi Electric, will return to Hampton Court Palace from July 22 to 27.
The event is set to bring together the world’s top real tennis players.
This year’s event will mark 400 years since the current or “new” Royal Tennis Court was built.
The club will also welcome its new patron, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward. The programme will include a Ladies’ Champions Exhibition Game for the first time.
Nick Howell, the 2024 champion, is expected to return to defend his title, and will be joined by an elite field of international players.
Fans can enjoy the action from exclusive seating in the Dedans Viewing Gallery or standing space in the Upper Gallery.
Hans-Joerg Hinkel, EMEA Head of Communication and Sustainability at Mitsubishi Electric Europe, said: “Mitsubishi Electric is proud to continue our longstanding association with real tennis at Hampton Court.
“The celebration of 400 years of the Royal Tennis Court is a remarkable tribute to the enduring legacy, skill, and enjoyment of the game.
“We look forward to once again witnessing the world’s top players compete at the highest level in this year’s Champions Trophy.”
Royal Tennis Court chairman Doug Sheperdigian, said: “In our seventh year of this fabulous event, we look forward to attendance by all interested in the ancient game, particularly in the early rounds.”