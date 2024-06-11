The Royal Tennis Court have announced dates for the new-look Champions Trophy 2024 at Hampton Court Palace.
The Champions Trophy, an annual tournament presented by Mitsubishi Electric, will bring together the world’s top real tennis players at the Royal Tennis Court, the 500-year-old home of real tennis, from Sunday, July 28, to Sunday, August 4.
Spectators can watch the world’s top-ranking players for as little as £10 per match, along with the chance to meet the competitors and learn more about the game of real tennis. This year’s new-look format includes qualifying rounds for eight participants as well as the main draw, a new amateur handicap doubles where CT24 players are allocated a pair to coach and support, a golf day at Hampton Court Palace Golf Club and a gala dinner.
Anyone who has not yet seen the game of real tennis but has always been intrigued by the sport is encouraged to attend this year’s event.
The Real Tennis Champions Trophy is an annual event that is unique to the Royal Tennis Club. It was devised by head pro Nick Wood, a former European Opens, and Australian, US and British Opens doubles winner, to allow the game’s world champions to play competitively at the home of the game.
Wood said: “The trophy was conceived to allow the world's top players to compete at the home of real tennis and provide a location for the general public as well as club members to watch and enjoy the sport. I am delighted to see the trophy grow and expand into a real tennis festival.”
Now in its sixth year, the tournament has been supported by Mitsubishi Electric since its second iteration.
Hans-Joerg Hinkel, senior corporate communications manager at Mitsubishi Electric Europe, said: “Mitsubishi Electric was introduced to real tennis by Historic Royal Palaces, the charity which runs Hampton Court Palace, and of which we are a longstanding supporter. We immediately saw a natural fit with the values of the game and have been a proud supporter ever since. Supporting the original game of tennis highlights our dedication to preserving history and traditions as well as healthy well-being.”
This year’s trophy is taking place from Sunday, July 28, to Sunday, August 4, starting with the qualifying competition on July 28, followed by the trophy days on July 29 and 30, the doubles tournament on August 1 and 2, semi-finals on August 3 and the finals and prize-giving on August 4.
Last year’s winner John Lumley will be taking part in 2024 to defend his title. Speaking after his win in 2023, world number two Lumley said of the tournament: “I had an amazing time at the Champions Trophy and really enjoyed being at the palace to play world-class real tennis. Winning was very special to me, in front of a great crowd, and with my family cheering me on.”
For an up-close viewing experience and insights into the game, tickets are available for all spectators throughout the tournament for the Dedans Viewing Gallery (seated) and the Upper Viewing Gallery (standing). Tickets include exclusive access to the Royal Tennis Court club rooms and private garden, costing from £10 to £35 per person, per match. Anyone who would like to book tickets should visit: https://www.royaltenniscourt.com/tournaments/champions-trophy/2024