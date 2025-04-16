A disabled female golfer from Woking who has found a new sense of purpose and belonging through sport, is aiming to help others with disabilities do the same with the launch of a new charity.
Aimi Bullock, aged 52, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2013, and has launched Sport for All UK Foundation to help open up access and opportunity, and promote inclusivity in sports, for individuals of all ages who have disabilities.
Starting her career as an accountant and going on to found her own accountancy firm, Aimi’s life took a dramatic turn when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis around ten years ago. After being very unwell, Aimi had to retire from accountancy and it was then that she first picked up a golf club.
Aimi said: “I have always been a sporty person, enjoying hockey and road cycling in particular, but when I was diagnosed with MS and developed a problem with my sight, I needed to find a new activity.
“Golf became that outlet for me. It's a sport that allows you to be in control of your own body, and it's great for coordination, balance, and mental health.”
Aimi is now a well-known figure in the world of disabled golf, having been the leading English female player in disabled golf since 2016.
Her involvement in disabled golf has taken her around the world, competing in various tournaments. In 2024, she finished as the runner-up female at the R&A G4D Open and was part of the England team that won a silver medal at the European Team Championships for golfers with a disability.
Driven by her own love for golf, Sport for All UK Foundation's first project will see children with below elbow limb differences invited to join special events being held across the country.
The children will be given an introduction to golf by qualified coaches, receive a Koalaa prosthetic to help with their swing, and have an opportunity to then continue with fully funded lessons moving forwards.
The project’s focus on inclusivity and aim to inspire a passion for golf in the younger generations has already caught the eye of the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation, which has provided funding. Moving forwards, Sport for All UK Foundation plans to introduce similar projects in other sports.
“I wanted to do this because the benefit to my life has been huge,” said Aimi.
“When I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, I found a new sense of purpose and community through golf.
“It's been so important to have that sporting support network around me with my disability and I want everyone else to have that.
“The benefits of sport in my life have been immense, and I want to provide that same opportunity for others with disabilities.
“Sport has the power to bring people together and create a sense of belonging, and I believe everyone should have the chance to experience that. Which is why I have launched the foundation. Not just to open up opportunities in golf but to break down barriers across all sports.”
Anyone who would like to find out more about Aimi’s new charity, or would like to register an interest in attending a golf event hosted by the Foundation, should contact [email protected]