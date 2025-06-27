Foxhills Golf Club member Matilde Santilli has been named in the England Golf team for the upcoming European Team Championships.
Having won the European Girls’ Team Championship last year in Sweden, England Girls’ squad will be looking to retain their title, with Santilli, Sadie Adams, Lauren Crump, Charlotte Naughton, Annabel Peaford and Elizabeth Wilson named in the six-player team to play on home soil at Slaley Hall.
England Men’s deputy performance director Stephen Burnett said: “We have four really strong teams once again and it’ll be a proud occasion for all 24 players across the four teams, getting the chance to wear the Rose.
“It’s a great opportunity for the girls who are looking to defend their crown, particularly as they’re on home soil, while for the boys, they’ll be looking to pick up a medal for the fourth year on the trot.
“There have been some outstanding team wins this year already, as well as a host of remarkable individual achievements, particularly for men’s and women’s players, so we are confident that every team is capable of competing for medals on all fronts.”
