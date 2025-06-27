Foxhills Golf Club member Matilde Santilli has been named in the England Golf team for the upcoming European Team Championships.

Having won the European Girls’ Team Championship last year in Sweden, England Girls’ squad will be looking to retain their title, with Santilli, Sadie Adams, Lauren Crump, Charlotte Naughton, Annabel Peaford and Elizabeth Wilson named in the six-player team to play on home soil at Slaley Hall.

England Women will make their way across the channel to France to play in the European Ladies’ Team Championship, with Sophia Fullbrook, Lily Hirst, Isla McDonald-O’Brien, Nellie Ong, Patience Rhodes and Davina Xanh named in the squad to play at Golf de Chantilly.

England Men will see Eliot Baker, Charlie Forster, Daniel Hayes, Luke Poulter, Harley Smith and Tyler Weaver head to Ireland to play at Killarney Golf & Fishing Club in the European Amateur Team Championship (men). It will be a first England appearance for Poulter, son of Ryder Cup legend Ian.

Meanwhile, Ben Bolton, Harry Cox, Thomas Hartshorne, Toby Peters, Charlie Rusbridge and Jack Swift are set for Golf Resort Kaskada Brno in the Czech Republic for the European Boys’ Team Championship.

England Men’s deputy performance director Stephen Burnett said: “We have four really strong teams once again and it’ll be a proud occasion for all 24 players across the four teams, getting the chance to wear the Rose.

“It’s a great opportunity for the girls who are looking to defend their crown, particularly as they’re on home soil, while for the boys, they’ll be looking to pick up a medal for the fourth year on the trot.

“There have been some outstanding team wins this year already, as well as a host of remarkable individual achievements, particularly for men’s and women’s players, so we are confident that every team is capable of competing for medals on all fronts.”