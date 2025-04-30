Foxhills Golf Club member Matilde Santilli has enjoyed a superb senior debut for England Golf.
Santilli was the star performer, winning 3.5 out of four points available to her, as she helped England Golf win their biennial match against Spain with a convincing 19.5-10.5 victory at La Galiana Golf Resort.
England led 10.5-4.5 after Friday's first day of play, thanks to a 3.5-1.5 win in the morning foursomes and a commanding 7-3 win in the afternoon singles.
A 3-2 win in the morning foursomes on Saturday saw England take a strong lead heading into the final session’s singles, where they triumphed again 6-4, to take ‘Seve’s hands’ back to England.
“We always pride ourselves on bringing a strong team to play Spain and this match is always played in the right spirit, but also with true competitiveness.
“The men and women won their respective genders which is always pleasing to see and we’re very proud of this young but quality team we’ve assembled, with several players making their full senior caps.
“It was very pleasing how the players handled themselves on the back-nine and how they kept their composure on the final day, despite being exhausted because of the heat and physical terrain.
“It’s a very proud occasion for all players and staff and it’s something that will be remembered for a very long time.
“We’re pleased we can bring ‘Seve’s hands’ back to England for another two years before we compete again on home soil.
“It’s been a fantastic start to the male and female programmes this year, where we’ve had a number of individual and team wins.”