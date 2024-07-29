A Woking golfer has won a silver medal at the European Team Championship for disabled golfers.
Local golfer Aimi Bullock was selected to play for Team England at the European Team Championship for disabled golfers.
Bullock, aged 51, plays her golf in Woking and proudly flew the flag for England at the championships. The biennial event took place from Thursday, July 18, to Saturday, July 20, at Golf Course Hosel in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Bullock is a member at Woking Golf Club and at Sunningdale Heath Golf Club. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months before her 40th birthday, and golf has since helped fill the gap left by her success in hockey and cycling. Bullock is competitive and has impressed in a number of European Disabled Golf Association tournaments.
And the Woking golfer has now claimed a silver medal with Team England at the European Team Championship for disabled golfers.
Team France won the 2024 European Team Championship for disabled golfers.
The French team claimed a wire-to-wire victory at Golf Club Hosel, having led the tournament after the first and second rounds.
Heading into the final day fourballs, France held a 14-stroke advantage over the Netherlands and England. Given their form throughout the week it would have taken something extraordinary for anyone to catch them on the Saturday.
A closing score of 75 (+4) in the fourballs meant France would finish with a total of +44 and claim the title for the first time since 2017 by 11 strokes.
The win is also the first in the new era of the championship, which requires countries to field teams with at least one member from each of the four sports disability bands and have at least one male player and one female player.
The battle for second place was a lot tighter, with England and the Netherlands starting the final day with the same score.
A 73 (+2) from Bullock and Tony Lloyd, the score of the week, looked like it might put England out of reach for the Dutch. But birdies from Arthur Kostermans and Marcella Neggers on the 13th and 14th, to get back to level-par for the day, shifted momentum the other way.
A costly double bogey on the 16th for the pair changed the lead again. Despite another 73 (+2) to tie the low score of the week from the Dutch duo, steady finishes from the English fourballs ultimately earned them second place and the silver medals with a score of +55.
The Netherlands would finish just two strokes behind, although nevertheles earned the last spot on the podium and the bronze medals.