Foxhills Golf Club hosted the second Underrated Golf European Tour.
Junior golfers from all across Europe competed in a two-day, 36-hole tournament at Foxhills Golf & Country Club.
Evan Pena and Myla Robinson from the United States took home first place in the European Tour. Christos Pillay from Surrey and Morgan Bollan from Wales were the top European boy and girl winners.
Underrated was launched four years ago by four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry.
Sean Graham, director of golf at Foxhills, said: “It’s an honour to host the Underrated Golf European Tour here at Foxhills as it expands to the UK and Europe.
“We’re proud to be involved in such an incredible initiative with a mission that very much aligns with our brand values.
“Stephen’s passion for empowering young people to reach their full potential resonates with us as a family-owned business for the past 42 years and we’re proud to have been chosen as the venue for this year’s event.
“Through our very own Foxhills Foundation, the longest-running golf scholarship programme in the UK, we are on the same mission to make golf a fair and aspiring sport for all and break down any potential participation barriers, particularly for those who may otherwise be overlooked or not have the opportunities.
“We support the Underrated Golf European Tour in its quest to provide access and opportunity to golfers from every community and background.”
Pena, Robinson, Pillay and Bollan, along with last year’s winner Izzie Kelly, will join 24 of the best boys and girls from the United States who will compete for the Curry Cup at the Underrated Tour Championship at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, from September 10 to September 12.
Anyone who wants more information on Underrated Golf should visit https://www.underrated.golf/europe
