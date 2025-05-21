Foxhills Golf Club member Matilde Santilli has been named in the England Golf team for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup.
England Golf have named their three-player boys’ team and three-player girls’ team for the Boys’ & Girls’ Toyota Junior Golf World Cup at Chukyo Golf Club, Japan, from June 24 to June 27, and Santilli has made the cut.
Harry Cox, Sam Marshall and Jack Swift will represent the boys, while Lauren Crump, Charlotte Naughton and Santilli will represent the girls.
It is the first time England Girls have qualified for the event, while England Boys have won three of the 30 editions of the competition to date, having started in 1992.
England’s last triumph came in 2002. In the individual standings, England have not had a champion since Matthew Richardson in 2002 – while Nick Dougherty won the title in 1999.
England Golf deputy performance director Steve Burnett said: “It’s an honour to have the England Girls’ and Boys’ teams invited to Japan to compete in the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup for the first time together.
“For decades now, this tournament has been the gold standard for international junior golf and it’s an experience the players will never forget.”
Santilli was part of the England team which won the biennial international match against Spain in April, picking up 3.5 points out of four to be the star player on her women's debut.
In 2024 Santilli was joint-winner of the Critchley Astor Salver, was second in the Northampton Tigress, achieved top-five finishes at the English Women’s Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship and the English Girls’ Open Championship, and achieved a top-ten finish at the Irish Girls’ Amateur Open Championship
Santilli also helped England win the 2024 European Girls’ Team Championship and 2024 Girls’ & Boys’ Home Internationals.