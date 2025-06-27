Many of us will have experienced the unprecedented connectivity that comes from various devices and algorithms; you look once, briefly at a possible holiday and then your devices are inundated with adverts trying to sell you that, or a similar holiday.
When future generations look back, you might think that they would conclude that ‘connection’ is one of the things that exemplifies this time. But, another contender would surely be fake news.
I’ve no idea what the figures are but so much of what we see on social media feeds is untrue. Stories and film clips designed, not to inform but to garner income from clicks and interactions. The line between what is real and what is unreal is blurred.
Among the many stories on the news, there is a smattering of stories where investigative journalists uncover information that was withheld from the public – or which seem to suggest officials suppressed the true impact - or where officials or spokespeople accuse the media (or opposition parties) of fake news.
Had Jesus’s ministry been set in todays world, the clips of his miraculous healings, the authority of his teaching, those last agonising hours and the effect of his resurrection would have been telegraphed around the world. The authorities, no doubt, would simply attempt to dismiss the whole thing as fake news.
I find myself drawn to Martin Luther King Jr’s words: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Our lives should not be about who of us can shout the loudest, who has the biggest following, it should be about our character – authentic living, being true to our values, respecting and caring for others.
