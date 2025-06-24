Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill
As Woking’s Member of Parliament, on Friday 20 June I voted for the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to proceed to the next stage.
I have heard from more than a thousand constituents about this bill. I want to thank everyone who has told me their feelings and heartfelt experiences about assisted dying. I know this bill matters a lot to the people of Woking.
Every time this bill was debated, I scrutinised every amendment and believe they needed to be thoroughly debated to ensure that MPs across the country could represent their constituents.
I wanted to ensure that there are the correct safeguards in place – especially when it comes to those with disabilities, those in palliative care, and those with mental health disorders.
After much thought, I decided to vote in favour after having met families from Woking whose relatives wanted to die with dignity but were not allowed to.
I hope a change in the law stops those awful experiences from happening in the future.
The debate about this bill has exposed to everyone that palliative care is not properly funded in this country. That’s why I backed an amendment from my colleague Munira Wilson for a comprehensive assessment of the availability, quality and distribution of palliative and end of life care.
This review will take place one year after the bill is passed. I will keep campaigning for funding for hospices.
The bill will now progress to the House of Lords, where it will undergo further scrutiny. Members of the Lords will have the opportunity to propose amendments to its wording or structure before it is passed back to the House of Commons.
At this point, a process of negotiation between the two Houses may take place over any disagreements, before the bill can become law, a process that may take several years.
Royal Mail Deliveries
A number of constituents have contacted me about postal deliveries being suspended on several roads across Woking, with many around Goldsworth Park in particular.
I’ve been in touch with Royal Mail to demand answers and to clarify the reasons behind this disruption. I understand how distressing this may be to residents, so I have personally written to those in the affected area to keep them informed.
South Western Railway Nationalisation
As I have previously mentioned, I am chair of a brand new All Party Parliamentary Group that is holding South Western Railway to account. With their nationalisation now under way, SWR’s new managing director, Lawrence Bowman, will be reporting back on how the process is going at the group’s next meeting on 1 July.
I look forward to sharing an update on their progress with you in the coming weeks and what you can expect for the future as the nationalisation progresses.
