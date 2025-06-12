Campaigns like Movember and the farming sector’s Mind Your Head have been instrumental in starting to break the stigma around men’s mental health. But it’s not just these campaigns that matter. Local action can be just as powerful. The Boys Need Bins campaign, spearheaded by East Hampshire resident, Jonathon Hall, is a case in point. It highlights a simple but overlooked issue - the absence of sanitary bins in male toilets for men living with incontinence or using stomas, often as a result of prostate cancer treatment.