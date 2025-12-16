We’re now about halfway through the Farnham town centre works and, looking at Downing Street, you can get a real sense of what the completed town centre will look like.
I think the work looks excellent and reflects what makes the centre of Farnham such a special place.
I also want to acknowledge the disruption these works have caused, so I thank the residents, visitors and businesses in Farnham for their patience. I completely appreciate the challenges that the works are bringing to people running businesses, or the impact on people going about their daily lives.
I hope pausing the works during November and December has given some breathing space, and that the £1 weekday afternoon parking offer – being jointly funded by Surrey County Council, Waverley Borough Council and Farnham Town Council – is encouraging people into town. The town council and Business Improvement District have done a wonderful job to bring some festive magic to Farnham, so please support your town in the remaining days until Christmas.
The works have been a long-time coming – it was back in 2022 when almost 60 percent of residents supported the proposals. The new layout prioritises pedestrians and shoppers to support the town centre economy. However, we’re also progressing our 10-year plan to improve walking and cycling routes around Farnham which will help more people to leave the car at home when they can – this remains the best way to reduce congestion and improve air quality.
Our first major works of 2026 are in The Borough, which will close from Monday, January 5 until March between Castle Street and the Royal Deer Junction. Find out more at www.surreycc.gov.uk/farnhamworks or call 0300 200 1003.
Changes to local government
Back in October, we learned that two new unitary councils will replace Surrey County Council and the county’s 11 district and borough councils. The area currently served by Waverley Borough Council will be part of the new West Surrey Council. Additionally, and subject to approval, a strategic authority will be established to cover the whole of Surrey.
Elections for West Surrey Council will take place on May 7, 2026. The councillors elected on that date will initially be part of a ‘shadow council’ which will set up the new organisation before taking the responsibility for running services on April 1, 2027. Town and parish councils are unchanged.
For Surrey County Council, we have a complex job to split our services in two. But it’s vital that the people who rely on us still receive the services they need. We’ll also continue to discuss the debts of west Surrey councils with the government to ensure the new organisation is viable from day one.
Farnham has been one of four areas in Surrey where Neighbourhood Area Committees (NACs) have been piloted. We’ve seen hugely positive engagement from community members and partners like the police and NHS. The NAC members have been agreeing key community priorities and starting to address them together. We also want to know what you think would help the Farnham NAC take action for change – visit https://farnhamnac.commonplace.is or call 03456 009 009.
Stay warm this winter
Cost of living is still an issue for many people this winter. There are Warm Welcome spaces that are open to all residents this winter at Hale Community Centre, Farnham Library and Haslemere Library. They are free places where you can pop in to stay warm, get a free hot drink and much more. Find out more and check opening times by visiting www.surreycc.gov.uk/warmwelcome or call 0300 200 1008.
And finally...
I’d like to finish by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.