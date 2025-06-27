Visitors can look forward to heritage engines, real ale and hands-on experiences when the Watercress Line’s Diesel Gala returns to the Hampshire attraction from July 11 to 13.
It promises to be even bigger this year, with an intensive timetable of services running along the line’s steep gradient, powered by a mix of home fleet and visiting heritage diesel locomotives.
New for 2025 is the Watercress Line’s first Real Ale and Cider Festival, with local and regional brews available at various stations and on board the trains.
There will be four visiting diesel locomotives to thrill train enthusiasts and children.
The Class 50 50008 Thunderer, courtesy of Hanson and Hall Rail Services Solutions Ltd, will be transporting the 4TC unit, thanks to TFL Engineering.
Built in 1968 as D408 by English Electric at the Vulcan Foundry, this high-speed locomotive was originally designed to power express trains on the West Coast main line between Crewe and Glasgow.
Renumbered 50008 in 1974 and named Thunderer in 1978, it has a rich history, including service from depots such as Bristol Bath Road, Plymouth Laira and London Old Oak Common.
Now operating on the main line, Thunderer will be running on July 12 for visitors to enjoy riding behind. On July 11 and 13 the engine will be on display at Ropley for up-close viewing.
Also appearing will be Class 52 D1015 Western Champion, courtesy of the Diesel Traction Group.
Built in 1963 and powered by twin Maybach engines, Western Champion was once a familiar sight on the Western Region of British Rail. With its bold design, D1015 brings diesel power back to life on the Watercress Line.
Another visiting engine will be D821 Greyhound, completed at British Rail’s Swindon works in May 1960, which served mainly at Plymouth Laira with brief spells at Newton Abbot.
While in service D821 carried various liveries including green, maroon and blue. The locomotive was withdrawn from service on December 3, 1972, after more than a million miles of main line working.
Greyhound was bought by members of the Diesel Traction Group, becoming the first main line diesel to be preserved by a private group. In May 1973 it moved from Laira to Didcot as the first privately owned preserved locomotive to run on the main line under its own power before a ban was imposed.
Completing the line-up of visiting engines is Class 46 46045, attending courtesy of the Peak Locomotive Company Ltd. It is based at the Severn Valley Railway.
Number 46045 is a British Rail Class 46 diesel-electric locomotive, originally classified as a Type 4 and part of the Sulzer Peak family. Built at British Rail’s Derby works in 1962, it was one of 56 constructed between 1961 and 1963 to help modernise British Rail by replacing steam traction.
The Class 46 shared the same Sulzer 12LDA28-B engine as the Class 45s but differed by being fitted with brush transmissions, a design step that paved the way for the Class 47s.
Originally numbered D182, the locomotive entered service in September 1962 at Gateshead and remained there throughout its working life. It was renumbered as 46045 under the TOPS system in 1973 and continued in service until its withdrawal in November 1984. Since then it has been preserved and maintained by the Peak Locomotive Company.
From the Watercress Line’s own fleet of restored diesels there will be Class 08 D3462 (08377), Class 20 D8059 (20059), Class 20 D8188 (20188) and Class 47 47579 James Nightall GC. In addition, Class 08 08288 Phoenix, Class 50 50027 Lion and Class 08 08032 (13044/3044) will be on static display.
Visitors can take the controls with a hands-on Drive a Diesel experience on the home fleet’s Class 11 12082 at Medstead & Four Marks station.
Railway society and locomotive stands will be at Ropley station, there will be a Class 20 themed activity to enjoy, and the gift shops will be open at Alresford and Ropley stations to sell mementos of the event.
Refreshments will be available from Alresford’s Buffet, Ropley’s T-Junction and Alton’s Kiosk.
This year’s Diesel Gala will also celebrate a reunion of the team from Plymouth’s Laira depot who helped preserve many of the locomotives running on the line during the event.
Watercress Line chief executive Rebecca Dalley said: “Our wonderful Diesel Gala will be a celebration of preservation, heritage and the people who made it possible. We’re delighted to welcome these wonderful visiting locomotives, and proud to honour the Plymouth Laira team.
“From diesel trains to real ale and hands-on thrills, it’s a must for railway fans and families alike. Whether you're a heritage railway enthusiast or just fancy a great day out with something a little different, we can't wait to welcome you.”
For more information and tickets visit https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/diesel-gala/
