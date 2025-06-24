Thirty years ago, Sarah and Sam Down from Brookwood came within touching distance of conquering Ditchling Beacon during the British Heart Foundation’s iconic London to Brighton Bike Ride – only to be defeated by the final stretch. This June, they returned to finish the job.
The couple, who both work at Jo Downs Handmade Glass in Sunningdale, were among more than 14,000 cyclists who took on the 54-mile route from Clapham Common to Brighton’s seafront on Sunday, June 15. But unlike most, they did so on a tandem bicycle – and with unfinished business.
“Around 30 years ago Sarah and I cycled the BHF’s London to Brighton Bike Ride on this tandem bike. Annoyingly we didn’t quite ‘beat the beacon’ having to stop around 30 metres short! Ironically, we were overtaken by another tandem, who made it to the top,” Sam said.
This year, they did beat the beacon, and raised £350 for heart research in the process.
While Sam, 55, is an experienced cyclist and member of Woking Cycle Club, the challenge kept calling him back.
“I’ve done the ride solo over ten times since,” he said. “But the tandem moment always stayed with me.”
In 2019, Sam even cycled from John O’Groats to Land’s End on a tandem with his sister. But the sight of Ditchling Beacon had never quite left him.
Sarah, 56, said: “Sam and I kept talking about getting rid of the tandem this year. But that never happened, and we ended up signing up to London to Brighton instead – I'm not quite sure how he wangled that one.”
Though not a keen cyclist herself, she said she was happy to “just get her head down and pedal away.” That persistence paid off.
Upon crossing the finish line, Sam said: “Taking part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride 2025 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF), was such a huge challenge and an incredible experience. The atmosphere throughout was fantastic and the support along the route was a real motivator! I’m so proud we have finally completed the beacon on our tandem.”
Sarah added: “As much as we were here on a personal challenge today, I’m also proud to support the research that the BHF does. It makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases. I’m thrilled to know I’m doing as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”
Roisin Atkinson, Senior Events Manager at the BHF, said: “It’s fantastic to see Sarah and Sam’s passion and determination in helping us fund lifesaving research. Without the dedication of our cyclists and the commitment of fundraisers like Sarah and Sam, we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has already broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.
“The stories of why our amazing supporters take part in our London to Brighton Bike Ride never fails to impress us.”
