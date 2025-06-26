New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Milano Pizza at 9 Anchor Crescentknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on May 29
• Rated 3: Prime Turkish Kitchen & Cocktail Bar at 69 - 71 Goldsworth Roadwokingsurrey; rated on May 21
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Surrey Grill at 166 High Roadbyfleetwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on May 21