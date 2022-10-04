Manager needed for pop-up charity cards and gift shop

CARDS For Good Causes is seeking a manager for its pop-up shop in Woking this Christmas season.

CHRISTMAS IS COMING – Shoppers browsing a Cards For Good Causes display. Pictures (copyright) Gavin Dickson

The UK’s largest multi-charity card and gift retailer will open the shop at Christ Church, Jubilee Square, from 15 October to 18 December, selling a wide range of charity Christmas cards and gifts, with proceeds supporting local and national charities.

Some of the decorations on offer

It is a paid position, temporary, from October to December, with full and part-time options available. To apply, send a CV or email to recruitment@cfgc.org.uk. All abilities are welcome as everyone has training and support.

More information about the role can be found at www.cardsforcharity.co.uk/join-us.

Cards For Good Causes has been operating for more than 60 years, and in the past 10 years alone has raised about £40 million for UK charities.

The aim is for its festive shops to raise £500,000 in aid of more than 70 local and national charities. Among the charities Cards For Good Causes will be supporting this year are Diabetes UK, RNLI, British Heart Foundation, Alzheimer’s Society, Epilepsy Action, MS Society, along with local charities such as hospices, air ambulances and wildlife trusts.

Charities available to support are clearly marked for shoppers

Jeremy Lune, chief executive of Cards For Good Causes, said: “We can’t wait to meet everyone this year in our shops. Please come volunteer with us, join us as a manager, or come and get your Christmas gifts whilst supporting the charities of your choice.

“I wish everyone a very festive Christmas and hope to see you soon.”