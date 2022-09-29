TV star helps family firm celebrate the art of interior design

EXCELLENCE in the use of modern flooring was celebrated at a Horsell company’s annual awards ceremony by renowned interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Laurence, a star of Changing Rooms on Channel 4, hosted the V4 Wood Flooring Cube Awards.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen presents the Commercial category gold award to Bec Edmunds of Saskia Kate Interiors and the Homeowner gold award to Ross and Ian

The ceremony took place on Thursday last week at the company’s showroom in Carthouse Lane, attended by around 100 people.

It was the second time that the awards had been staged “in person” since they were founded four years ago, as the pandemic caused the event to be staged online for the last two years.

The entrants in the award categories – Commercial and Homeowner – were reduced to two shortlists of 10 by a public vote.

“We were really pleased with the response to the competition and everyone had a good time at the awards,” said V4 Wood Flooring’s head of marketing, Richard Osbourn. “Laurence was on good form throughout the evening.”

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen with the V4 Wood Flooring team at the Cube Awards

The guests were treated to wood-fired pizzas, cocktails from The Ginn Inn mobile bar and entertainment by the Ukeholics ukulele band.

The winners of each section were presented with eco-friendly gold, silver and bronze wooden cube trophies.

The winner of the Commercial category was Saskia Kate of Interiors of Cobham, with Charlotte Bucciero Interiors of Hitchen second and Shere Madness, based in Shere, third.

The top trophy in the Homeowner category went to Ross and Ian, who dubbed themselves The Fixer Uppers. Sophia Nikolaides as 1894 Home, came second and Sharon Hornsby, named Hornby Style, came third.

Richard said that V4 Wood Flooring was celebrating its 20th year in the industry and was looking forward to staging the Cube Awards again next year.