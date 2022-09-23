Friends reunited as they look back to schooldays

THERE is bound to be plenty of chat about the old days when former pupils of Westfield, Kingfield and Old Woking schools come together for a reunion this Saturday, 24 September.

It is being held at the Moorcroft Centre for the Community in Westfield, and is the first reunion they have had since the pandemic.

PUPILS THROUGH THE AGES – A reunion on Saturday will evoke a host of memories and thoughts of local schools. Recollections may be stirred by these images, with this one showing a class at Kingfield Secondary School in the early 1950s

A plaque will be unveiled to commemorate Harry Cooper and Bob Kirby, who established the reunions in 1995.

Jean Follett, one of the reunion organisers, has supplied the vintage photos seen here along with some historical details and memories.

She told Peeps into the Past: “In the mid-1880s, when my grandmother came to Woking as a young girl, she and her siblings went to school in Church Street, Old Woking – they used to walk from Sutton Green. I believe that school building was knocked down a long time ago.

“The more recent Church Street School was closed in about 1981 and the building is now part of St Peter’s Church’s facilities.

A Westfield School group from about 1949

“When my mother, who grew up in Kingfield, was old enough she went to Westfield Central School for the whole of her education. I believe that building was where St Mark’s Church is now and that a new school was then built, now the Moorcroft building.

“Years later, a new Westfield Infant School was built opposite the parade of shops near Granville Road.

“I grew up in Old Woking and started my education at the age of five at Westfield Infant School. By then the Westfield Central School building had become Westfield Junior School, so I went there from the age of seven until 11. There were more changes to the Westfield schools but I’m not sure when they were made.

A Westfield School class from 1925

“Many pupils then went from Westfield Junior School to Kingfield Secondary School. In about 1961, a new secondary school was built at the end of Bonsey Lane in Westfield and was called Highlands.

“The pupils gradually moved from Kingfield to the new school. The old school was going to be closed down. However, part of that site is now occupied by Kingfield Primary School and Nursery.

“Highlands School also no longer exists but the buildings are used by Westfield Primary School in Bonsey Lane.

“Our reunions are, therefore, for pupils, teachers and staff of all the old schools that no longer exist, namely Church Street Old Woking, Westfield Central, Westfield Infant, Westfield Junior, Kingfield Secondary and Highlands.”

A Westfield violin class from 1911

Jean also has some News & Mail cuttings from its letters pages in 1995 when Harry Cooper was writing to establish a reunion.

In one letter, published on 5 May that year, he announced the day of the first reunion would be 27 September, adding: “The gathering will be quite informal and is your opportunity to meet old acquaintances and chat about happenings past and present.

“How many people can we expect? Five to 50, who knows, and there may be a few surprises.”

I’m sure it will be the same this Saturday, with the reunion running from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

For more information, phone Jean on 01483 768685 or email jeanfollett@btinternet.com.

IF you have some memories or old pictures relating to the Woking area and its people, call David Rose on 01483 838960, or drop a line to the News & Mail.

DAVID is a local historian and writer who specialises in what he calls ‘the history within living memory’ of people, places and events in the west Surrey area covering towns such as Woking and Guildford. He collects old photos and memorabilia relating to the area and the subject, and regularly gives illustrated local history talks to groups and societies. For enquiries and bookings, please phone or email him at davidrosemedia@gmail.com.