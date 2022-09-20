Fireworks set to return with a bang

Crowds gather to delight in Woking’s annual Fireworks Extravaganza before the pandemic

WOKING’S Fireworks Extravaganza is returning after a two-year break caused by the pandemic.

The event will be back with a bang at Woking Park with a theme of “A Night at the Movies”, with the display set to a soundtrack made up of the most memorable theme tunes from some of the biggest movies to grace the silver screen.

The fireworks evening is arranged by Woking District Rotary for the community to enjoy, and all proceeds from the event will go to carefully selected causes and charities.

“This is one display no one will want to miss,” said Rotary president Martin Leigh said. “We were very sad not to be able to put this major community event on for the last two years, due to the restrictions imposed because of COVID, but we are absolutely delighted to be able to bring it back for 2022, bigger and better than ever we hope.”

Woking’s Fireworks Extravaganza will be held on Saturday 5 November. Gates to Woking Park will open at 5.30pm, with a funfair open from then until 9.30pm. The display itself will start at 7.30pm. Food and drink stalls will be available, and entertainment during the evening will be provided by Radio Woking’s Justin Coll.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance at discounted prices – £9 for adults, £4.50 for children aged 5-15 years, £22.50 for a family ticket of two adults and two children – and will also be available on the night when contactless payment will be the preferred method of payment.

For further information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.wokingfireworks.org