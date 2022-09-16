Public ceremony in town centre to mark National Moment of Reflection

RESIDENTS are invited to join a public ceremony in Jubilee Square in Woking to mark the National Moment of Reflection on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The event, to mourn the passing of Her Majesty and reflect on her life and legacy, will be held on Sunday 18 September at 8pm. This is the night before the State Funeral, and will be marked by a one-minute silence.

Dignitaries and members of the public gathered in Jubilee Square to hear the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Saj Hussain, read the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III last Sunday

In Woking, a short ceremony beginning at 7.40pm in the town centre will feature a choir and pipers before the national minute’s silence at 8pm. LED tea lights will be distributed to those present and held aloft to mark the minute’s silence before placing them around a large image of Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier on Sunday, St Peter’s Church in Old Woking will be holding a special service to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II at 10am.

“We will be remembering her role as our nation’s queen, giving thanks to God for her life and faith, and praying for the Royal Family at this time,” said the vicar, Rev Jonathan Thomas. “All are welcome.”

In Pirbright, the parish church of St Michael & All Angels have erected a large wooden cross on Pirbright Green, where the public are encouraged to lay flowers. This Sunday’s service at St Michael & All Angels will be led by the Arch Deacon of Dorking and will begin at 10am.

Services of thanksgiving on Sunday will also be held at 8am at John the Baptist Church in Bisley, and 10am at Holy Trinity Church in West End.

Wendy Steele, with centre manager Donna Gregory, leaves her message in the condolence book at The Vyne

“I’m sure we have all been deeply affected by hearing the news of the death of the very special lady who was our Queen Elizabeth,” said the Rev Fiona Simon. “For any who want to light a candle, say a prayer, write in a book of condolence or leave flowers, both our churches will be open daily during this national time of mourning.”

An online Book of Condolence is available at the website www.royal.uk for those who wish to send a message of condolence.

Books of Condolence for those who wish to leave a message in person are available at the following local locations:

• Civic Offices, Gloucester Square, Woking. Monday to Friday 9am to 4.45pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

• Christ Church, Jubilee Square, Woking. Monday to Saturday. 9am to 3.30pm.

• Chobham Parish Council office, Chobham Recreation Ground. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 9am to 4pm.

• Windlesham Parish Council office, The Avenue, Lightwater. Monday to Friday, 9am to 1pm.

• Moorcroft Centre for the Community, Old School Place, Westfield. Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

• Parkview Centre for Community, Blackmore Crescent, Sheerwater. Monday to Thursday 9am to 5pm, Friday 9am to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

• St Mary’s Centre for the Community, Stream Close, Byfleet. Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

• The Vyne Centre for the Community, Broadway, Knaphill. Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm.