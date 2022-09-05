Teachers cycle 1,000 miles in fundraising tribute to late colleague

A TEAM of a dozen cyclists and four support crew from a school at Old Woking are celebrating raising more than £37,000 in memory of a colleague.

The 16-strong group of teachers from St John the Baptist School covered the 1,005 miles from John o’Groats to Land’s End in aid of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity nominated by Nick Windsor, the school’s deputy head, who died in April at the age of 45 after a brave battle with cancer.

JOURNEY’S END – Time for the team to take a breather and reflect after an epic trip from John o’Groats

Mr Windsor chose the charity because of the care he received there, and in recognition of the work they do in helping children facing the dreadful illness. He came to St John the Baptist School as a newly qualified teacher and was there for 22 years until his death.

Twelve days after leaving John o’Groats, the Jogle (John o’Groats Land’s End) team reached their destination at the tip of Cornwall, and took time to reflect on their endeavour.

Their Facebook entry read: “We’re at Land’s End, we made it!!

“To all our supporters, thank you all massively for your kindness and generosity. This has been such a challenge, both physical and mental, but whenever we needed to dig deep we just needed to remind ourselves of your words of support, the cause we’re riding for and the man who is our inspiration – our friend, Nick Windsor.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated to our JustGiving page – you’ve smashed our target [£30,000], all for Nick’s chosen cause, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The medal which celebrates their achievement

“We’re all off now to spend time with our loved ones, to let the bruises heal and regale everyone with stories of epic ascents and swooshing descents, the beauty of so much of Great Britain, and the exhilaration of completing what has been a once-in-a-lifetime challenge for us all.

“With all our love, Becks, Tom, Vicky, Ev, Emily, Matt, Jon, James, Lewis, Damien, Kate, Sam, Faith, Becky, Sophia and Dan.”

One especially poignant entry came on Day Five, which would have been Mr Windsor’s 46th birthday, when the team raised a glass to him after almost 100 miles in the saddle.

Meeting Mr Windsor’s family as the journey neared its end was another emotional moment for the team, so too the profound satisfaction of working together for a worthy cause.

The school’s headteacher, James Granville Hamshar, said: “The fact 12 of us have cycled the length of the UK and raised nearly £40,000 in doing so is incredible. It is a serious amount of money to go towards a brilliant charity, and this adventure has brought the community together to share in our challenges and remember a truly great man.”

FOR more information and to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sjbjogle.