Passion for baking brings Great Taste award

A WEST Byfleet cake business has been given a coveted Great Taste award for one of its products.

Sweet Passion Cakes in Old Woking Road was awarded two stars for its poppy seed and plum macaron.

SWEET SPOT – Istvan Gaal with the Great Taste award for his poppy seed and plum macaron

The artisan patisserie is run by Istvan Gaal and Gyopar Schwarzkopf, who created the macaron based on their childhoods in Hungary, where poppy seed and damson plum jam are popular.

It was among more than 14,000 products entered into the competition organised by the Guild of Fine Food.

Less than half were awarded stars, with Sweet Passion Cakes among just over 1,200 to get two stars, defined as “above and beyond delicious”.

One of the judges described the macaron as “beautiful, with lovely rich sweet flavours of damson which really burst from this little mouthful, balanced well with the almondy poppy meringue. Crunchy and chewy in good measures”, while another called it “a beautiful twist on a traditional macaron. The poppy seeds were a welcome distraction from the usual sweetness.”

Gyopar said: “We are delighted. I am so proud to be adding the iconic black and gold Great Taste logo to our cabinet.”

She moved to Surrey from Hungary 20 years ago to work as an au pair and later studied catering at Brooklands College.

She met Istvan through mutual friends when he came to Surrey after studying at a patisserie school in Hungary.

Artisan patissiers Istvan Gaal and Gyopar Schwarzkopf

After both working for separate catering companies, they started their own patisserie from their home in Weybridge.

“I know the British ways and he knows the continental ways and we merged together our knowledge,” Gyopar said.

They found the West Byfleet premises was available and opened the shop in 2015.

“Everything we make and offer is made on our premises,” Gyopar said.

“During COVID, we were very grateful that the local community supported us through the difficult times. We’ve managed to survive so far.

“We represent a bit of continental patisserie with a French twist and British classics such as scones, cupcakes and brownies.”

Gyopar said the Great Taste award “means an affirmation of a very good quality artisan product which is what we are all about”.

She said she and Istvan intend to extend their range of macarons.

“Sweet Passion Cakes started from our kitchen table, so to be where we are today is wonderful. Being recognised with a Great Taste two star means so much to independent businesses such as ours, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it.”