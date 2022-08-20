World Cup victory for gold winning dancers

PUPILS from Sheerwater-based Streetvibes returned from the Dance World Cup with a gold medal.

The dance school, whose students competed as part of Team England, enjoyed remarkable success in San Sebastian, Spain, collecting a gold medal, two silvers, a bronze, a fourth and a sixth from their six dances across the genres of hip hop and commercial.

CHAMPIONS – Streetvibe pupils celebrate winning Dance World Cup gold in the children’s small group category with their Cheetah Girls routine

Thirty-nine Streetvibes dancers took part in the event, recognised as the greatest all-genre dance competition for children and young adults around the world, and so fiercely contested it attracts more than 120,000 entrants from 62 countries each year.

The Streetvibes dancers, ranging in age from eight to 24, were selected on their performances in local competitions and commitment to their art.

“Our dancers were amazing, and the results showed it against stiff competition,” said Carla Crowley, who set up Streetvibes 21 years ago. “They trained hard to be selected and then were a credit to their school and their country with their winning performances.”

Generous sponsorship from Gabensar Global Ltd and Admiral Group helped to ensure that every child was able to have the correct uniform as part of Team England.

There were also personal fundraising activities such as bag packing in local supermarkets, car boot sales and online donations from friends and family.

And Streetvibes can look forward to more glory on the world stage. Its success in San Sebastian has guaranteed it places in next year’s renewal in Braga, Portugal.

The dancers, though, have yet to be selected for those categories, so there is no shortage of opportunity for pupils to become a world champion.

Streetvibes Dance School runs many crews and classes across a number of street dance genres, meeting most days of the week at Eastwood Leisure Centre in Sheerwater.

Anyone interested in joining the world-class dance school should contact Carla Crowley at streetvibes2@hotmail.com.