JUST a week after the world’s most prestigious lawn tennis championship closed for another year, Wishel Lawn Tennis Club celebrated its 70th anniversary as a tennis club in Woking!

Wishel Lawn Tennis club celebrates 70 years in Woking. Photo by Terry Habgood

The Platinum Jubilee event was marked on Sunday 17 July appropriately with an afternoon of tennis to be followed by a series of activities throughout the year to come.

Steve Bonsor, Chairman Wishel LTC, said: “We have a number of activities planned for this year including a dinner and the updating of our Club History.

The club is an accredited LTA club and welcomes players of all ages, abilities and backgrounds with coaching available for some 70 juniors in addition to adult coaching in group or individual sessions.

While the club has teams playing in the Woking and District Tennis League – of which it is the one of the founder members – club members also play social turn up and play tennis through regular scheduled club sessions.

It recently installed state of the art energy saving LED floodlights with financial assistance from Woking Borough Council, Surrey Playing Fields Association and Surrey Tennis.