Byfleet Parish Day sparkled in the sunshine

BYFLEET Parish Day was back and bigger than ever on Saturday, with around 2,500 people braving the hot weather to enjoy a day of attractions and entertainment.

Prince Ben celebrates with an ice cream while inspecting one of the classic cars. Pictures by Bob Holmes

But, on a scorching day, it was decided the temperature would be too much for dog show entrants to appear in person so the competition was held online.

Penelope found “gold” while panning for the precious metal on the Byfleet Primary School stall

Show secretary Nick Bradshaw was nevertheless pleased with the numbers who turned up at the village recreation ground for the first parish day since 2019.

“We had very good takings on the gate, at the bar and for the raffle,” he said. “We feel the proceeds will easily cover our costs, with a worthwhile amount left to donate to good causes in the village.”

The proceeds are still be counted but are expected to easily exceed the total of £8,150 made three years ago.

“There was a record number of stallholders, more than 70, not counting the attractions and entertainments, and the weather was a lot better than in 2019, when it rained hard and was very windy on the day,” Nick added.

“It was a great feeling and lovely to see everybody getting together again.”

He said there were also a pleasing number of entries for the horticultural classes in the village hall.

Isla, pictured with the mayor and mayoress, won no fewer than 11 rosettes and three trophies in the children’s classes

The show on the recreation ground opened with a parade led by Surrey Pipe Band featuring the Mayor and Mayoress of Woking and the show’s “royal family” in a horse and carriage and some classic cars.

Highlights of the arena events were performances by the Horse Rangers Musical Ride Display Team, Susan Robinson School of Ballet, Silvermere Gymnastics and Royal Allstars Cheerleaders.

Matto the clown and Bonnie the stilt walker also entertained and children enjoyed a Punch and Judy Show and took part in races. Goldsworth Gerry and the Weybridge Rock Choir provided some musical interludes.

The dog show ran on Facebook, with entrants posting photographs of their pets in various classes.