Crowds steam along for train rides and more at village show

THE Knaphill Village Show returned last Saturday to an enthusiastic crowd in the grounds of a sun-baked Mizens Miniature Railway.

STRINGING ALONG – Music from UkeJam was a feature of the day

Organised by the Knaphill Residents’ Association, the event featured a host of stalls, live music, children’s activities, food and drink outlets, Punch and Judy, Ghostbusters and, of course, train rides.

UkeJam were one of the programme of live music, and other performances, including the ever-popular Chobham Morris Dancers, BellyTricks and the Cremona School of Dance, entertained visitors throughout the day.

WHO YOU GONNA CALL? – Surrey Ghostbusters and James, 8, have the answer. Team members raised £200 in donations for Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance

The fun dog show, however, had to be cancelled because of high temperatures.

Sue Stocker, speaking on behalf of the Knaphill Residents’ Association, said: “This is the 11th year the show has been organised in this format, and as always we are grateful to Mizens for making available their train rides, to the great delight of young and old.

“The show is essentially a community event, but generates a modest profit which benefits local charities.

“A big thank you to Seymours, who generously sponsor the show each year, and to all the local retailers and businesses who donated items for the raffle.”

