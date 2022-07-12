All set for GuilFest party this weekend

PETER Hook and the Light and Sister Sledge have probably never appeared on the same bill before – but that just shows the breadth of musical variation at the revived GuilFest this weekend.

Former Joy Division bass player Hooky will bring his interpretation of the band’s songs like Love Will tear Us Apart, Transmission and Atmosphere to the festival at Hurtwood Polo Club as the headliner on Sunday, 17 July.

Peter Hook is bringing his interpretation of Joy Division songs to GuilFest this weekend

Sister Sledge will be performing their disco hits like We Are Family, Lost In Music and He’s The Greatest Dancer on Saturday.

Other acts on the weekend bill include Dodgy, Bez from Happy Mondays and a host of tribute acts like Bjorn Again, The Counterfeit Stones and Definitely Oasis.

The revived GuilFest, which was staged in Guildford from 1992 to 2014, is being held at Hurtwood Park Polo Club, near Cranleigh, this weekend, starting at noon each day, with shuttle buses for festival goers operating from Guildford railway station.

“We’re so excited to be bringing GuilFest back again after all these years,” said organiser and festival founder Tony Scott.

A fan gets into the festival spirit at a previous Guilfest

“It will be great to see many of the old faces and new faces dancing in the crowd – it’s going to be an amazing weekend party to lift everyone’s spirits after the past couple of years.”

Other acts that will perform include Baccara and The Jones Gang, featuring former Small Faces and The Who drummer Kenney Jones, who owns the polo club. Which Tony said could mean surprise guests: “It’s Kenney Jones plus friends. Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood are kind of his best mates and Eric Clapton lives down the road. You never know who’s going to turn up.”

The festival will include a comedy tent with a line-up led by Simon Brodkin and Paul McCaffrey, a games tent, a disco tent, art and craft village stalls and a wide variety of food and drink.

A new addition for GuilFest is a Wellness area, a calming space amid the festival atmosphere to unwind. Stop by for a massage, have a browse at some of the independent holistic stalls, and relax!

“We are delighted to have been asked to run the Wellness Area,” said Jo and Georgina, of Guildford’s Indigo Moon Holistics. “Treat yourself to a little time out with a mini reiki or reflexology treatment, have a psychic mediumship reading and browse our beautiful crystal stall. The main Wellness Tent will feature yoga, sound baths, guided meditation and other workshops such as foraging.”

For ticket details, and more information about the many acts playing across a variety of stages, visit www.guilfest.co.uk.