Bucket challengers make a point about the world’s water

A WOKING Christian Aid group has raised more than £900 with a bucket challenge at Goldsworth Park Lake.

The event, which coincided with Christian Aid Week, was to help to increase awareness of hunger, especially those suffering in Zimbabwe. The bucket relay around the lake prompted about 25 people to take up the challenge.

BUCKET LIST – (From left) Alison Warlow, Keith Bradley, Margaret Bradley and Soo Bin Wall and family bring home the difficulties of fetching water in rural areas across the globe

Teresa Bacon, chair of Woking Christian Aid Week,said: “The bucket challenge was a great chance for people to experience what it is like to carry water.

“In rural areas of countries such as Zimbabwe, women and girls usually have the daily task of carrying water, bringing with it the added risk of long-term damage to their neck and back.

“Making long journeys or waiting in line for their turn to collect water can take hours out of the day.”

Bob Dallimore, also of Woking Christian Aid, added: “The event raised £918 for Christian Aid Week. It was a lovely day and, judging by the smiles, everyone enjoyed walking round the lake carrying buckets of water and chatting to members of the public to explain what was going on.

“The distance around the lake is not very far, but the experience of carrying just a few litres of water was enough to recognise how precious fresh water is for crops and domestic use. Perhaps with climate change we will all need to learn how to harvest and use water more carefully.”

The climate crisis, along with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict and drought have caused many in Zimbabwe to suffer from hunger, and the conflict in Ukraine has made the problem worse.

Food prices are rising and the supply of agricultural products from Russia and Ukraine, such as fertiliser, wheat and cooking oil, has been disrupted.

The Christian Aid campaign highlights the plight of Jessica Mwedzi, who because of drought has been unable to grow food to feed her children.