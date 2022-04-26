Big day out at the races

AN EXUBERANT comedy with a touch of pathos is coming to Pyrford War Memorial Hall in its centenary year.

Ladies’ Day is being staged by Pyrford Little Theatre after a break of four years, largely because of the pandemic.

FISH OUT OF WATER – Corrie Meyer as Shelley and Anne Jones as Pearl find tickets to glamorous Royal Ascot

The play centres on four female fish packers at Hull docks who find tickets to Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot. The year is 2005 when the event was moved to York because Ascot racecourse was closed for redevelopment.

The women take their possibly only chance to visit the glamorous racing fixture and take the day off work, ditching their hairnets, overalls and wellies for smart clothes and make-up.

If their luck is in, they might have more than the odd drink and flutter and the adventure could be life-changing.

It is being directed by Tony Paice, who saw a production of the play by an ex-pat group in Portugal three years ago.

“It is well written and humorous with a touch of pathos and ends well,” Tony said.

The 11-strong cast includes Helen Carr, Corrie Meyer, Anne Jones and Janine Marriott. The crew includes Geoff Morris and Matt Davis.

Tony said: “Taking on the direction of Ladies’ Day was a leap of faith and there have been several difficult challenges along the way.

“Any effort I have had to put in, however, has been rewarded by the commitment of

the cast and a welcoming response from the community. The result will be a

great night out for Pyrford.”

Ladies’ Day will be performed from Tuesday to Saturday, 3 to 7 May at 7.45pm, with a break for the local elections on Thursday 5 May.

Tickets cost £12 and can be bought by calling on 07724 223126 or visiting www.pyrfordlittletheatre.org.uk