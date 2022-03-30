Sculpture show in the plaza

A SCULPTURE exhibition is a talking point of the Victoria Place development in Woking which opened last week.

The display, conceived by sculptors Sean Henry and David Worthington and presented in collaboration with The Lightbox Gallery, is called Forever in the Now and features the work of 12 exciting artists.

Sean grew up in Woking and his distinctive sculptures have been installed across the town centre, including new work at Victoria Place’s Henry Plaza.

“This show brings together artists that David Worthington and I have admired for many years,” Sean said.

“I hope people find the show stimulating and thought-provoking, and that they discover that our increasingly homogenised UK retail spaces still have the potential to surprise us.”

The Lightbox will also open a second pop-up space, The Lightbox at Victoria Place, featuring new work by four contemporary female artists.

Forever in the Now runs until 22 May.