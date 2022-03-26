Home of Woking FC to stage 100th birthday bash 

IT will be a centenary party with a difference when the Laithwaite Community Stadium turns 100 years old this year.

The home of Woking FC, the club plans on throwing a huge birthday bash on Sunday 8 May, with the whole community invited.

The Laithwaite Community Stadium will be celebrating its 100th anniversary on 8 May this year

Having officially opened on June 5th, 1922, as Kingfield Stadium, fans have revelled in many memorable nights over the last century – famous FA cup runs, FA Trophy triumphs and promotional glory, to name a few.

“The stadium’s centenary is a perfect opportunity for us to host a much-needed day of fun, music, and festivities for the local community,” said Simon Jones, head of food and beverage for Woking FC. “The town has been bereft of quality events for nearly two years due to the pandemic, so we’ll be going all out to deliver a cracking day that showcases the best the stadium has to offer – whether you’re a football fan or not, there will be something for everyone.

“We’ll be taking over the pitch with an under 7 & 8’s 5-a-side tournament throughout the day, plus eight giant inflatables including a ‘bucking bronco challenge’, local business market stalls and roaming children’s entertainers.

“Off the pitch, we’ll have local beer and cider demos from our sponsors, live music in the Cardinals Bar from 2pm onwards, and the Fan Zone will be serving up an array of birthday-themed food and drink.

“With our last home game at the stadium against Eastleigh on 7 May, this is the perfect opportunity to bring the curtain down on the 21/22 home-season with a bang and have a memorable day with all the family.”

Gates will open at noon. For tickets and more information, visit www.lcsevents.co.uk. There is just one day left to snap up early bird ticket prices, only £5 per person, until 27 March.