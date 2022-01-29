School’s pipes and drums in Whitehall parade

GORDON’S School returned to Whitehall last Saturday for the annual parade in memory of General Charles Gordon, in whose honour the school was founded.

The parade was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but 200 students, together with the Pipes and Drums, which brought traffic to a standstill, more than made up for lost time.

ON PARADE – Drum Major Rose Roberts leads the Pipes and Drums out of King Charles Street on to Whitehall, along which they marched to the statue of General Gordon

The West End school is the only one in the country permitted to march along Whitehall.

Dressed in their ceremonial Blues uniform, the students marched along Whitehall and past the Cenotaph to the statue of General Gordon at the Victoria Embankment Gardens. There they took part in a memorial service led by the school chaplain, the Rev Graham Wright.

Bugler Ben Hallett, from the school, sounded The Last Post and wreaths were laid at the foot of the statue by head boy Scott Ross and representatives of the Gordon family and Gordonians. The Lament was played by Pipe Major Matthew Carter.

The co-educational day and boarding school, one of the highest achieving state-funded secondary schools in England, opened its doors in 1885 as Gordon Boys’ Home at the behest of Queen Victoria, who wanted a fitting National memorial to be created in Gordon’s honour.

The school continues to have the reigning sovereign as its patron and keeps up the tradition of marching, which is undertaken by every student, dressed in their Blues.

Head teacher Andrew Moss said: “As always, we were honoured to be able to uphold our tradition, which is a much-anticipated event for the whole school. As the only school granted permission to march through Whitehall, once again our students represented Gordon’s School to the highest standard, of which General Gordon himself would have been proud.

“Our thanks go to the City of Westminster for allowing us to continue our tradition, to staff and students for their commitment and dedication, and to all the parents who helped organise travel and who continue to support the school and our students.”

The Whitehall parade was followed by the annual General Gordon memorial service in Guildford Cathedral the next day, attended by students and staff.

The service was led by the Very Rev Dianna Gwilliams, Dean of Guildford, and the Rev Denis Robinson, former chaplain of Gordon’s, delivered the annual Gordon sermon.