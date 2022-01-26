Uncover the mysterious world beneath your feet

FROM mind-boggling minibeasts, to complex tree roots systems that talk to each other – some of the diverse wonders of the hidden world beneath your feet that can be discovered at RHS Garden Wisley.

The Under Your Feet event aims to inspire everyone to dig a little deeper and learn about life underneath the ground – running from this Saturday, 29 January, to Sunday 27 February.

Fascinating facts will be revealed in Under Your Feet at RHS Garden Wisley

The Glasshouse at Wisley will be home to a giant installation of an exposed tree root replicas accompanied by fascinating facts, uncovering how trees get nutrients underground, which roots we eat and how deep trees at the centre grow.

You can venture through large-scale models of vegetable roots, an experience that will immerse you in the world of soil-dwelling creatures, offering you a closer look at complex root systems and intricate worm labyrinths.

Throughout February, RHS Hilltop at Wisley – The Home of Gardening Science – will be host to a series of live talks, demonstrations and interactive sessions. The programme includes how to build a bug hotel, advice on whether slugs are friends or foe and a special appearance from Dr David Jones, earthworm scientist at the Natural History Museum.

There is also an opportunity to learn about caring for your soil and discover the benefits of the “no dig method” in the World Food Garden.

During half term, 12-20 February, families can enjoy an educational trail around the garden or head to RHS Hilltop to watch the worms at work in the large scale wormery.

Other activities running at RHS Garden Wisley include test tube planting, crafts, demos and displays of garden machinery, plus a creepy crawly show with ZooLab, offering the chance get up close and handle various minibeasts.

For even more underground fun, don’t forget to visit the shop to pick up a copy of RHS Under Your Feet, published by DK, which is packed full of mind-boggling facts and soil experiments to try at home.

For more details, visit www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley.